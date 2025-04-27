Israeli Airstrike in Khan Yunis Kills Three Palestinians, Including Child

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes and naval attacks in Gaza have killed multiple Palestinians, including a child, while the ongoing blockade and waste accumulation are intensifying the region’s humanitarian crisis.

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis early Sunday morning. Additionally, multiple residential buildings were destroyed in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that a fisherman was killed after being targeted by Israeli naval forces off the coast of Khan Yunis. These sources also confirmed the deaths of two Palestinians, including a child, who were killed when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced persons in Khuza’a, a town east of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are continuing to demolish residential buildings in northern Rafah.

UNRWA’s Warning

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a warning about the spread of disease in Gaza due to the severe accumulation of waste amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s actions.

In a statement, UNRWA highlighted that the war has led to substantial waste buildup, worsening the public health situation.

Despite the challenges, the agency said it is continuing to provide waste collection and transportation services to accessible areas, including cleaning 150 sewage manholes that serve over 23,000 displaced individuals.

UNRWA reiterated its call for Israel to immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and resume the ceasefire.

Gaza’s municipalities have repeatedly raised concerns about the dangerous buildup of waste, which poses significant risks to public health and the environment.

The accumulation of waste is largely due to Israel’s blockade preventing municipal teams from accessing landfills, which are often located in less densely populated eastern parts of Gaza. The closure of crossings and restrictions on aid and fuel entry have further disrupted essential services.

The Israeli occupation’s bombing campaign continues to target homes, tents, hospitals, and shelters, exacerbating the ongoing massacre of civilians that has persisted for over a year and a half.

Since March 2, Israel has maintained its blockade of Gaza’s crossings, blocking the entry of food, medical aid, and other essential supplies, worsening the humanitarian crisis, according to government and human rights reports.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)