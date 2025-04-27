LIVE BLOG: Calls for Civil Disobedience | Israel Threatens to Expand War amid Soldier Shortage – Day 569

Former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon is calling for civil disobedience against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.
Meanwhile, Israel Hayom quoted a senior Israeli source as saying that the army will expand the scope of fighting if no progress is made in the negotiations. However, the army is reportedly facing a shortage of about 10,000 soldiers.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,495 Palestinians and injured 117,524 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Airstrike in Khan Yunis Kills Three Palestinians, Including Child
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli airstrikes and naval attacks in Gaza have killed multiple Palestinians, including a child, while the ongoing blockade and waste accumulation are intensifying the region’s humanitarian crisis.
Bodies of 3 Palestinians Recovered From Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 3 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
The moment an Israeli occupation helicopter struck the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
One Killed in Israeli Raid in Southern Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in a raid by an Israeli drone on the town of Halta in southern Lebanon.
Three Killed in Bombing of Al-Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of Al-Sikka Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
Ehud Barak: Netanyahu Is Deceiving Trump
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted former Prime Minister Ehud Barak as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is evading discussing the day after in the Gaza Strip. Barak added that Netanyahu is deceiving US President Donald Trump and saying that Israel must submit to Hamas or abandon the abductees.
Israeli Army: We Have a Shortage of About 10,000 Soldiers
ISRAELI ARMY: Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army is making an adjustment that obliges soldiers to remain after the end of their regular service due to a shortage of numbers. The military order imposes an additional 4 months of service in the army on regular soldiers, and the army has a shortage of about 10,000 soldiers due to the continuation of the war and the ineffectiveness of efforts to recruit Haredim.
Israeli Army Publishes Results of Investigations Into October 7th Events at Zikim Base
ISRAELI MEDIA:
The Israeli army published the results of its investigations into the events of October 7 at a military training base in Zikim. The army’s investigation reveals the killing of five unit commanders and a soldier at the Zikim base during the October 7, 2023, attack.
Reinforcements did not reach the Zikim base on October 7 until hours after it was stormed.
Palestinian fighters used a Golani Brigade vehicle in Zikim after soldiers fled from it.
Golani Brigade soldiers in Zikim were in difficult and complex psychological conditions during the October 7 attack.
The commander of the Zikim base did not reach it during the October 7 attack and remained in a fortified shelter at his home with his family members.
The Israeli army’s investigation concluded that the commander of the Zikim base should have gone to it during the battles despite the danger.
Ansarallah Announces Operation in aqab
ANSARALLAH: The military spokesman for the Ansarallah group, Yahya Saree, announced that they carried out an operation targeting the Nevatim Air Base in the Naqab, southern occupied Palestine. He added that the operation in the Naqab was carried out with a hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully achieved its target.
Lapid: Government Burdening Reserve Soldiers With Increasing Loads
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that the government is working to burden reserve soldiers with increasing loads instead of recruiting Haredim. He added that they will put an end to this, and whoever does not volunteer will not receive a single shekel from the stat
Army Will Expand Fighting If Negotiations Do Not Advance
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom newspaper quoted a senior Israeli source as saying that the army will expand the scope of fighting if no progress is made in the negotiations within two weeks. Expanding the scope of fighting will include a wide mobilization of reserve forces.
Child Killed in Bombing of Tent in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A child succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced persons in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.
A mother mourns her son, killed in an Israeli airstrike east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
Israeli Vehicles Open Fire East of Al-Bureij
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire from occupation vehicles east of the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Shortage of Soldiers Prompted Army to Extend Reserve Service
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the shortage of fighters due to the ongoing war in Gaza prompted the army to extend the reserve service period.
Israeli Media Reveals Details of Qassam Ambush in Sheja’iyya, Resulting in Casualties
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli forces suffered significant casualties in Friday’s battle with Hamas fighters in Sheja’iyya, Gaza, after a two-hour rescue operation.
Israeli Media Reveals Details of Qassam Ambush in Sheja’iyya, Resulting in Casualties
Sirens Sound in Israel after Suspected Rocket Launch From Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army said today, Sunday, that it intercepted a rocket launched from Yemen towards the Dead Sea and Wadi Araba areas, without damage or casualties.
KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that orders were issued to citizens in towns in the Dead Sea and Wadi Araba areas to stay in shelters for 10 minutes.
Israeli Forces Detain Child From Sa'ir Town North of Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces detained the child Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Jaradat from the town of Sa’ir, north of Hebron.
Ayalon Calls for Civil Disobedience Against Netanyahu
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 14 reported that former Shin Bet chief, Ami Ayalon, is calling for civil disobedience against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the dismissal of Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar.
Oxfam: The Current Situation in Gaza Cannot Continue
OXFAM (Humanitarian Coordinator, cited in Al Jazeera):
Israel is using the worst forms of collective punishment against the population in Gaza.
Israel is preventing the entry of aid into Gaza, and we call for a ceasefire.
We have quantities of fuel and food stuck at the borders, and we are unable to bring them in.
Britain continues to sell weapons to Israel despite knowing how they are being used.
The current situation in Gaza cannot continue, otherwise we will witness a major catastrophe.
The mother of Ali Faraj recounts surviving an Israeli airstrike east of Khan Younis — an explosion that destroyed their home, killed her son, and took the lives of 22 family members.
WFP: Gaza Food Supplies Exhausted amid Unrelenting Israeli Siege
US Airstrikes on Israeli Ship Detained in Hodeidah
YEMENI MEDIA: Three US airstrikes targeted the Israeli ship Galaxy Leader, which is being held in the port of Hodeidah
