LIVE BLOG: Calls for Civil Disobedience | Israel Threatens to Expand War amid Soldier Shortage – Day 569

ISRAELI MEDIA:

The Israeli army published the results of its investigations into the events of October 7 at a military training base in Zikim. The army’s investigation reveals the killing of five unit commanders and a soldier at the Zikim base during the October 7, 2023, attack.

Reinforcements did not reach the Zikim base on October 7 until hours after it was stormed.

Palestinian fighters used a Golani Brigade vehicle in Zikim after soldiers fled from it.

Golani Brigade soldiers in Zikim were in difficult and complex psychological conditions during the October 7 attack.

The commander of the Zikim base did not reach it during the October 7 attack and remained in a fortified shelter at his home with his family members.

The Israeli army’s investigation concluded that the commander of the Zikim base should have gone to it during the battles despite the danger.