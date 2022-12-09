Israel Bulldozes Gaza Crossing to Build Barrier – Palestine Chronicle EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities proceeded to bulldoze the Al-Mentar (Karni) crossing at the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, in order to erect a land barrier in its place.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the so-called “Operation ‘Karni Oz’ will continue for several weeks” and that it “aims at improving security at the border area with the Gaza Strip.”

Work at the Al-Mentar crossing began in 1994, as it was designated for the transportation of goods to and from the Gaza Strip. The crossing was also used by Palestinian workers to exit the Strip.

The Israeli government decided to permanently shut down Al-Mentar crossing in 2011.

With the closure of the Karni crossing, the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing remained the only commercial crossing, while the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing operates for the movement of individuals.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)