Israeli Airstrike near Damascus Kills Nine Syrians

Israeli airstrikes near Syria’s capital, Damascus, have killed nine people, including five Syrian soldiers, in the deadliest such raid since the start of 2022, Syrian media reported.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air assault at dawn, targeting several positions around Damascus,” a military source was quoted as saying by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“The investigation indicated that four soldiers were killed, three others injured and material damage noted.”

The latest strike followed another near Damascus on April 14, without casualties, according to SANA.

The missiles, according to Reuters, were fired from the Israeli seaside city of Tiberias and most were shot down by Syrian air defenses.

For the 3d time this month, #Israel violated #Syria's sovereignty & bombed the capital #Damascus killing 4 people & 3 were wounded. Since 2017, Israel has bombed Syria over 1500 times without any reaction or condemnation from the western leaders who evoke the "right of defence". pic.twitter.com/9OHn2QASOz — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, an Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment to Reuters about the reported strike.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids on Syria throughout the years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)