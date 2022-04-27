ICC Case Filed over Systematic Targeting of Palestinian Journalists

Legal submissions accusing Israel of systematically targeting journalists working in Palestine and failing to properly investigate killings of media workers, which amount to war crimes, have been submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), working with leading human rights lawyers from Bindmans LLP and Doughty Street Chambers, submitted the formal complaint to the ICC in early April 2022.

"The complaint which alleges war crimes against journalists by Israel’s security forces will now be considered by the OPT and could lead to a formal investigation and prosecution." Press release from @IFJGlobal https://t.co/PTdFmMpa6r — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) April 27, 2022

The ICC’s Prosecutor’s Office (OPT) formally acknowledged receipt of the complaint on April 25.

The complaint details the systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists on behalf of four named victims – Ahmed Abu Hussein, Yaser Murtaja, Muath Amarneh and Nedal Eshtayeh – who were killed or maimed by Israeli snipers while covering demonstrations in Gaza. All were wearing clearly marked PRESS vests at the time they were shot.

Journalist Ali Yassine, hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the throat by Israeli forces in #Jerusalem a while ago. At least 3 Palestinian journalists have been injured since the morning while covering the Israeli assaults in the Al Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/FV3piYPNa7 — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) April 22, 2022

The complaint also details the targeting of media and bombing of the Al­Shorouk and Al­Jawhara Towers in Gaza City in May 2021 including the cases of Alam News, Al Hayat Newspapers, Mayadeen Media, Al Bawaba 24 and others.

The IFJ has repeatedly condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists and media facilities by Israel. At least 46 journalists have been killed since 2000 and no one has been held to account.

