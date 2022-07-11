Israeli Army Arrest Unarmed Lebanese Citizen Who Crossed Border Fence

July 11, 2022
Tension has been running high on the Lebanon-Israel border. (Photo: Supplied)

Israeli forces arrested an unarmed Lebanese citizen who crossed the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday night, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

The man was detained after crossing the UN-demarcated Blue Line and into the Jewish settlement of Misgav Am, bordering the south Lebanon village of Aadaiseh.

“The [Israeli] forces arrested the suspect, as it became clear that… it was an unarmed Lebanese citizen, who was transferred for investigation,” Adraee wrote on Twitter.

Crossings into Israel from Lebanon are a common occurrence.

Israeli patrols also frequently cross the Blue Line into Lebanon. Their air force and navy also violate Lebanese airspace and waters on a near-daily basis.

Last month, Israel’s army repeated accusations that the militant group Hezbollah is operating an observation post near the Lebanon-Israel border under the guise of an environmental group, a claim previously rejected by the UN.

Tensions have risen between Lebanon and Israel in recent weeks after Israel moved a gas rig into an offshore field, waters claimed by Beirut.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

