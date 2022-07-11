Settlers Uproot over 450 Palestinian Trees, Vandalize Cars near Ramallah

Jewish settlers uprooted around 450 trees belonging to two Palestinian residents. (Photo: via WAFA)

Jewish settlers uprooted on Monday around 450 trees belonging to two Palestinian residents in the towns of Turmusaya and Mughayir to the northeast of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammed Alwan, the coordinator of the farmers’ charitable association, said that a number of settlers from the Israeli settlement of Adi Ad raided the area and uprooted 200 olive trees and saplings, in addition to 250 almond, plum, peach, and grape trees.

Alwan added that Jewish settlers, backed by the Israeli army, set fire to a vehicle in Turmusaya and assaulted an elderly woman and her sons a few days ago.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

