Israeli Army Chief of Staff Refuses Cuts to Military Budget

Aviv Kochavi, Israeli Army Chief of General Staff. (Photo: IDF, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has categorically rejected the Ministry of Defense’s budget cuts.

“The IDF [army] has many tasks. To win the war – we are developing methods that we enjoy the fruits of. The State of Israel must and will continue to ensure the power of the IDF. In the quality of the servants first and foremost, and secondly in reasonable budgets … It is impossible to do all this without money,” he said.

“The military is expensive, and it is only getting more expensive over the years. A more expensive tank, a much more expensive plane. And yet – and rightly so – in 1981, 31 percent of the budget was security. A decade later – 22 percent. Today, less than 12 percent of the state budget is security,” Globes reported him saying.

“The IDF not only contributes to security – the IDF is security, but it also contributes to national security by strengthening the social fabric and contributing to the economy and economy directly and indirectly.”

Adding that it is “a locomotive for industries, livelihoods and the economy” as it trains technicians, engineers and IT professionals. It also helps rehabilitate teenagers who may have ventured into a life of crime.

