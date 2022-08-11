Israeli Army Detains Many Palestinians across Occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today and late Wednesday night detained 15 Palestinians, including two minors during wide-scale raid and detention campaigns in several areas in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The two minors are reportedly brothers.

Palestinian sources, cited by WAFA said that Israeli soldiers detained five people from the Bethlehem area, and two brothers aged 14 and 15 from Ramallah’s village of al-Mughayyir.

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation forces also detained a former prisoner at a flying military checkpoint placed near the city of Nablus, while in Tulkarm, three people, including two freed prisoners, were detained.

Additionally, the soldiers detained four people in the Hebron area.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with unarmed residents.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)