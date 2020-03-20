Israeli Authorities Deny Palestinian Prisoners Tested Positive for Coronavirus

March 20, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians hold a vigil in Gaza City demanding protection against coronavirus for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. (Photo: Via Twitter)

The Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs Authority said yesterday that the Israeli Prisons Administration and the Israeli Ministry of Health have denied reports that four Palestinian detainees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking to Donia Al-Watan it said that its legal staff had contacted the Israeli prison administration and Arab members of the Knesset, who in turn contacted the Israeli health ministry, to confirm earlier reports claiming that four Palestinian prisoners in Megiddo prison had been infected with the coronavirus.

It explained that four Palestinian prisoners had been isolated on suspicion of contracting the virus after having been in contact with an ill prisoner last week. However, they did not show any symptoms.

Section (4) in the prison has been vacated and converted into a quarantine and medical examination area, it added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoners have rejected their meals in protest against the Israeli Prison Service’s plans to stop supplying 140 products, including cleaning products, from the prisons’ canteen.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, 90 percent of prisoners have become ill while in prison due to poor conditions and negligence which may have exacerbated their health.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.