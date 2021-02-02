Palestinian Intellectual Abdul-Sattar Qassem Dies of COVID

February 2, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinian political activist and academic Abdul Sattar Qassem. (Photo: File)

Palestinian political activist and academic Abdul Sattar Qassem died of COVID-19 yesterday at the age of 73.

Qassem was a Palestinian writer, thinker, political analyst, and academic. He was a professor of political science and Palestinian studies at An-Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

He has been known for his political and national stance against the Israeli occupation, as he criticized the status quo, rejected the Oslo Accords and the settlement approach.

Palestinian Authority security forces arrested him on numerous occasions as a result of his exposure to corruption in government.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*