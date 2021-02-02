Palestinian Intellectual Abdul-Sattar Qassem Dies of COVID

Palestinian political activist and academic Abdul Sattar Qassem died of COVID-19 yesterday at the age of 73.

Qassem was a Palestinian writer, thinker, political analyst, and academic. He was a professor of political science and Palestinian studies at An-Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Condolences to the Palestinian nation for the death of Professor Abdul Sattar Qassem after being infected with COVID-19. A video by Dr. Qassem few years ago talking about the resistance. pic.twitter.com/PWHfYCONSV — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebanonaME) February 1, 2021

He has been known for his political and national stance against the Israeli occupation, as he criticized the status quo, rejected the Oslo Accords and the settlement approach.

Palestinian Authority security forces arrested him on numerous occasions as a result of his exposure to corruption in government.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)