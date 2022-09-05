Israeli Authorities Isolate 400 Palestinian Prisoners

Israeli occupation authorities have isolated 400 Palestinian prisoners for 11 days, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Prisoners affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement were being distributed among the prisons of Ramon, Eshel, Nafha, Ofer, Hadarim, and Al-Naqab.

According to the statement, Palestinian prisoners being placed under isolation are being denied daily access to the recreation yards.

A message of solidarity with Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli jails projected onto the Los Angeles' Arts District downtown. pic.twitter.com/Ta0zcXCTSo — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 4, 2022

PPC’s Information Officer, Amani Sarhan, said that “the prisoners under double isolation took measures to protest against the Israeli Prison Services over its mistreatment of them.”

Meanwhile, the Commission of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners said that the Israeli occupation is imposing strict measures on Zakaria Zubeidi inside his cell.

The Prisoner’s Club: The Occupation’s Prisons Administration transfers the detainee, Zakaria Zubeidi, from the isolation of Beersheba prison to an unknown destination.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/W3OmJ4vb9U — RanaOmar92 (@Omar92Rana) January 27, 2022

The commission said that Zubeidi, 45, has been in isolation since last September and is still suffering from harsh detention conditions since he escaped from Gilboa prison a year ago.

According to Palestinian figures, there are currently 4,550 Palestinian detainees, including 175 minors and 27 females. 670 prisoners are being held under administrative detention without charge or trial.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)