WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Jenin

A Palestinian youth, who was shot and critically injured Monday morning by Israeli occupation soldiers in the northern West Bank town of Qabatya, has died of his wounds, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, was admitted to a hospital near Jenin in critical condition with gunshots in the head, the right foot, and the left thigh as well as burns.

The moment 19-year-old Taher Mohammad Zakarneh was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers in the town of #Qabatiya, near #Jenin. Zakarneh was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/fKBCpUBpoh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 5, 2022

Zakarneh was later pronounced dead of his wounds.

Another Palestinian youth was injured and three others detained in Qabatya, according to reports, during an Israeli army raid on the town.

