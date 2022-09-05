WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Jenin

Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via SOcial Media)

A Palestinian youth, who was shot and critically injured Monday morning by Israeli occupation soldiers in the northern West Bank town of Qabatya, has died of his wounds, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Taher Mohammad Zakarneh, 19, was admitted to a hospital near Jenin in critical condition with gunshots in the head, the right foot, and the left thigh as well as burns.

Zakarneh was later pronounced dead of his wounds.

Another Palestinian youth was injured and three others detained in Qabatya, according to reports, during an Israeli army raid on the town.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

