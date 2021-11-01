Israeli Authorities Order Removal of Tent Used as a Clinic in Jordan Valley

The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday ordered the removal of a tent used as a clinic in the Khirbet Ibzeeq community, near the city of Tubas, in the occupied Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mutaz Bisharat, a local official, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation forces recently dismantled and seized another clinic in the al-Maleh community, also in the Jordan Valley. They also dismantled several rooms belonging to the local school.

Tent used as clinic in a Jordan Valley community ordered by Israelis to be removed Read more: https://t.co/vWpTy4gbFr#FreePalestine #Palestinian #Palestinians #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/JRInFtlXiM — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) November 1, 2021

Israel is trying to prevent Palestinians from developing and living in the occupied Jordan Valley.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

YESTERDAY: Rubble is seen from the demolished village of Khirbet Humsa, in the Jordan Valley. Khirbet Humsa has been demolished four times since November. The first demolition marked the largest in over a decade, rendering around 70 residents, including 41 children, homeless. pic.twitter.com/nTAuJnPwCy — Activestills (@activestills) February 13, 2021

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)