Israeli Authorities Order Removal of Tent Used as a Clinic in Jordan Valley

November 1, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian residents of the Jordan Valley regularly face evacuations and house demolitions. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday ordered the removal of a tent used as a clinic in the Khirbet Ibzeeq community, near the city of Tubas, in the occupied Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mutaz Bisharat, a local official, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation forces recently dismantled and seized another clinic in the al-Maleh community, also in the Jordan Valley. They also dismantled several rooms belonging to the local school.

Israel is trying to prevent Palestinians from developing and living in the occupied Jordan Valley.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.