Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza

Israel’s navy opened fire at Palestinian fishermen off Gaza on Saturday, causing them to abandon their work and head back to land, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but the vessels turned back out of concern for safety or being detained, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces shot at Palestinian farmers and shepherds from an observation tower near Khan Yunis city in southern Gaza, forcing them to leave the area.

With total disregard for life & livelihoods, israeli gunboats machine-gun fire at Palestinian fishermen & their boats off the north coast of #Gaza https://t.co/03EFQ4IhJL — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 6, 2022

Israel often fires at Palestinian fishermen in the waters off Gaza and at farmers near observation towers.

While fishing is an important part of Gaza’s economy that helps sustain thousands of families, Israel has placed tight restrictions on the industry.

As part of its siege of Gaza, which began in 2007, Israel limits the areas in which Palestinian fishing boats can operate. The blockade has been slammed as a form of illegal collective punishment by rights groups.

There are around 1.5 million people in poverty in Gaza, which in May 2021 faced a brutal 11-day Israeli bombing campaign.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)