Israeli Authorities Storm Jerusalem Schools in Search of Palestinian Curriculum

Employees of Israel’s Ministry of Education stormed several schools in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Thursday, searching students’ bags for books that follow the Palestinian curriculum.

Eyewitnesses told the Safa news agency that Israeli ministry’s employees stormed the three premises of Al-Eman Primary School in occupied Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem, in search of the books.

Palestinian students were left terrified as a result of the raid, reports said.

Although the school principals asked the Isreali officials whether they have an order upon which they were authorized to storm and search the school grounds, the Israelis did not respond and continued with their operation.

Al-Furqan School in Shuafat was raided at the same time.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)