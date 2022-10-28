Photographing Gaza’s Newborn (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yahya Barzek is a 32-year-old photographer from Gaza specialized in artistic portraits of newborn babies.

“I started working as a photographer after graduating from Al-Azhar University,” Barzek told The Palestine Chronicle.

“The idea came to me when my sister gave birth to her children and I noticed that she was very keen on having pictures of the babies on the walls of her house.”



“I was astonished by the beauty of the photos,” Barzek said.

Barzak’s wife helps him.

“She plays an essential role,” Barzak said. “She chooses the colors, the setting, the clothes. Much of the final outcome depends on her taste”.

This job is particularly challenging in the besieged Gaza Strip, due to the frequent power outages. Of course, the place needs to be heated because children wear light clothes. Therefore, Barzak has to resort to very expensive generators.

Despite all obstacles, Berzak’s work is stunning.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)