Israeli Authorities to Sink Ten Wells in West Bank

Israeli forces regularly destroys wells and other Palestinian infrastructures in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday announced the destruction of ten wells in the town of Az-Zawiya, west of Salfit in the north of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian News agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces handed over demolition notices to owners of the water wells in the western region of the town.

The sources pointed out that the wells belong to Maher Qadous, Munir Shamlawi, Rebhi Abu Nabaa, Adnan Ali Hamdan, Nizam Hammouda, Harun Muqadi, Jamal Mosleh, Raji Shakur and Shehadeh Dahbour.

Israel continues to steal water from the occupied West Bank by curbing Palestinian access to it while increasing the control illegal Jewish only settlements have over water resources in the area.

“In the West Bank, Israel uses water to cement existing Palestinian dependency on the occupation. It uses a cruel form of economic dependency to keep Palestinians reliant and subordinate,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, wrote in a recent article.

“This model is sustained through the control of borders, military checkpoints, collection of taxes, closures, military curfews, and the denial of building permits. Water dependency is a centerpiece of this strategy,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

