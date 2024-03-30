The Fatah Fighters of Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 176

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid Israel’s genocide in gaza, Palestinian Resistance groups continued to fight back across Gaza, while Hezbollah targeted Israel with several operations.

Palestinian Resistance operations were reported in Gaza City, Al-Mughraqa, and Khan Yunis, among other areas, thus covering all three major regions in the Gaza Strip.

These operations were carried out by three different Palestinian Resistance groups, Al-Qassam, Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that a Zionist Merkava tank was targeted with a Shuath explosive device, killing and wounding its crew, and that 3 helicopters landed to evacuate them in the downtown area of the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.”

Qassam detonate a Shawaz EFP vs IDF Merkava tank during battle of Shifa. [Qassam Brigades 26/3] pic.twitter.com/B3gNDeqfAp — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 26, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded with mortar shells a position of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the advancement axis of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis. “We bombarded with heavy mortar shells a command and control headquarters of the Zionist enemy in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City.”

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades

“After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they had engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces and their military vehicles with appropriate weapons in the axis of advance in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.”

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing their forces targeting military vehicles on the front lines west of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/WDSouvmbHY — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 9, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:20 AM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted a movement of enemy soldiers and their vehicles inside the Al-Malikiyah site and its vicinity with rocket weapons, resulting in guaranteed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:00 AM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted the Ramim barracks with a Burkan rocket, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 PM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted the Khirbet Ma’ar base with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:45 PM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted movements of Israeli soldiers inside and around the Al-Rahib site with rocket weapons and artillery shells, achieving confirmed casualties.

NEW FOOTAGE: Lebanese resistance Hezbollah respond to the israeli occupation's massacre of 40 Syrians in Aleppo and Damascus by firing Burkan rockets on the headquarters of the 91st division, achieving direct hits. pic.twitter.com/7AyNGbdOLT — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) March 29, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:45 PM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted a building where enemy soldiers were positioned in the “Adamit” settlement with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:00 P on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:30 PM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a Burkan rocket, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:30 PM on Saturday, 30-03-2024, launched an aerial attack with assault drones on the headquarters of the Western Brigade in Ya’ra, hitting their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)