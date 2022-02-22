Israeli Court Freezes Decision to Evict Salem Family from Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEOS)

The Salem family are facing imminent expulsion. (Photo: via Palestine Online Twitter page)

An Israeli court decided on Tuesday to freeze the eviction of the Salem family from their home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheik Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that after filing an appeal against the decision of Israel’s so-called Procedure and Implementation Department, the lawyer was able to freeze the eviction procedures until a decision is made on the appeal, on the condition of depositing a financial guarantee of 25,000 shekels.

The family received a decision to evict them from their home, in favor of Jewish settlers claiming ownership of the land.

The suffering of the Salem family began in 1987 when they received the first eviction order, which the family managed to freeze in the same year.

In 2012, Jewish settlers reopened the file with the aim of implementing the court’s decision issued in 1987 under the “Statute of Limitation on Civil Judgment” law, which allows for the execution of the sentence up to 25 years from the date of its issuance, and the family received a new eviction note in 2015.

More than 500 Palestinians living in 28 houses in the neighborhood are facing threats of forced expulsion at the hands of settlement associations backed by the Israeli government and its judiciary system.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

