Israeli Court Freezes Decision to Evict Salem Family from Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEOS)

An Israeli court decided on Tuesday to freeze the eviction of the Salem family from their home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheik Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that after filing an appeal against the decision of Israel’s so-called Procedure and Implementation Department, the lawyer was able to freeze the eviction procedures until a decision is made on the appeal, on the condition of depositing a financial guarantee of 25,000 shekels.

The IL Occupation authorities froze the expulsion order that would have made Fatima Salem & her family homeless on March 1st. (“Freezing” doesn’t mean the expulsion is canceled.) This development is only thanks to Fatima’s resilience & the community mobilization on the ground. pic.twitter.com/P9UXOygS8C — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) February 22, 2022

The family received a decision to evict them from their home, in favor of Jewish settlers claiming ownership of the land.

The suffering of the Salem family began in 1987 when they received the first eviction order, which the family managed to freeze in the same year.

The occupation forces assaulted Palestinians while they were trying to reach the home of Salem family in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.#SaveShaikhJarrah #Palestine pic.twitter.com/RV53yyz4we — pale.stine4823 (@palestine4823) February 22, 2022

In 2012, Jewish settlers reopened the file with the aim of implementing the court’s decision issued in 1987 under the “Statute of Limitation on Civil Judgment” law, which allows for the execution of the sentence up to 25 years from the date of its issuance, and the family received a new eviction note in 2015.

“We seek to cancel the decision, not freeze it.” Fatima Salem, commenting on the freezing of her family’s home dispossession from in Sheikh Jarrah. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/v4wF9nU9Vd — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) February 22, 2022

More than 500 Palestinians living in 28 houses in the neighborhood are facing threats of forced expulsion at the hands of settlement associations backed by the Israeli government and its judiciary system.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)