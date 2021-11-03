US Blacklists Israeli Hacking Groups for ‘Malicious’ Software

Israeli malware Pegasus has been used to spy on journalists, activists. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States Commerce Department decided to add Israel’s NSO Group and Candiru to its trade blacklist, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the US Department, “NSO Group and Candiru (Israel) were added to the Entity List based on evidence that these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers.” 

The decision to add these companies to the list, for engaging in activities that are “contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests, means that exports to them from U.S counterparts are restricted,” Reuters also reported.

NSO Group Technology is primarily known for its spyware Pegasus, which has been repeatedly accused of being used to monitor foreign journalists, activists and political leaders worldwide.

“An NSO spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” Reuters noted, adding that “Contact information for Candiru was not available.”

