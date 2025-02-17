Israeli Delegation Heads to Cairo, Netanyahu to Address Phase II of Negotiations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu delayed talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement despite US pressure, while Hamas holds Israel responsible for violations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and exchange agreement on Monday in a security cabinet meeting.

This comes after the announcement that the Israeli negotiating team will travel to Cairo following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Israel.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister had previously instructed the delegation to head to Cairo today to continue discussions on implementing the first phase of the agreement, rather than initiating talks on the second phase.

After today’s cabinet meeting, the team will be given further instructions to proceed with second-phase negotiations.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the US administration is pressuring Israel to achieve a broader settlement, emphasizing the importance of releasing Israeli detainees in the first phase.

The US has reportedly made it clear to Netanyahu and Israeli officials that not negotiating the second phase is not an option.

Despite initial resistance, Netanyahu agreed to send the delegation to Cairo but excluded the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet and gave the team limited powers regarding the second phase, the Israeli channel reported.

Sources suggest that a high-level meeting in Qatar is expected in the coming days to begin second-phase talks.

US Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff also confirmed that the Gaza ceasefire is holding, with the second phase expected to start this week at a location yet to be determined.

However, Netanyahu’s office has denied claims of American pressure, calling the reports “fake news.” It emphasized that any discussions about the second phase will happen after the political level leads them.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said in a statement that it holds Israel fully responsible for violations of the prisoner exchange agreement, particularly the humanitarian protocol.

The movement expressed concern that Netanyahu’s delay in starting second-phase negotiations is an attempt to obstruct the agreement and return to aggression.

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, has a first phase lasting 42 days, during which prisoners will be exchanged, humanitarian aid will be allowed, and talks for subsequent phases will continue.

The agreement stipulates that negotiations for the second phase should begin 16 days after the ceasefire started or by February 3. However, Netanyahu delayed sending the negotiation team to Doha, opting instead for a technical delegation with no mandate to discuss the second phase.

(PC, AJA)