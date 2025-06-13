Khamenei Vows Harsh Revenge after Israeli Strike Kills Top Iranian Officials

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader says Israel will face a “bitter and painful fate” after the assassinations of senior commanders and scientists.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed on Friday morning the deaths of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in a large-scale Israeli assault targeting sites across Iran.

Khamenei said the officials’ successors would swiftly assume their roles, emphasizing that Iran’s operational capacity remains intact.

Warning of consequences, Khamenei declared that Israel had “paved the way for a bitter and painful fate,” promising retribution for what he described as a major crime.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff echoed the threat, saying both Israel and its ally, the United States, would “pay the price.” The Iranian military vowed a forceful response to what it called an unprovoked attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry held Washington directly accountable, stating that “the Zionist entity’s aggression would not have occurred without US coordination and approval.” The ministry warned of “dangerous consequences” resulting from what it called reckless American support for Israeli actions.

In a formal statement, Iran asserted that it holds the “legal and legitimate right” to respond under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, affirming that its armed forces “will not hesitate to defend the Iranian people with full force.”

The spokesperson for the General Staff, Abolfazl Shekarchi, reinforced this position, saying the Iranian military would “inevitably retaliate,” and that Israel “must prepare to pay a heavy price.”

Israeli Army Radio reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been briefed on the likelihood of a near-term Iranian response, potentially within hours. Sources indicated that a retaliatory strike could include the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles.

Israel’s Home Front Command instructed residents to stay close to bomb shelters, while Channel 14 quoted military officials warning that discipline among the population could help minimize casualties.

An Israeli official told the Broadcasting Authority that while retaliation was expected, the operation was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Israeli airspace was shut down “until further notice,” and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz declared a state of emergency.

(PC, AJA)