Israel Fails to Meet Ceasefire Pledges, Restricts Aid, Essential Supplies for Gaza

February 17, 2025 News
The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. (Photo: via KinderUSA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to not approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into Gaza.

The number of aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip over the past two days has not exceeded 30 percent of the expected volume, the Gaza Media Office has warned, citing Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian supplies.

In a statement on Sunday, the Media Office said the enclave received fewer than 180 trucks, far below the daily quota of 600 set under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas.

Mobile Homes, Heavy Machinery Denied

The Times of Israel, citing the Israeli KAN public broadcaster, reported on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into Gaza during security consultations the night before.

“Following a security consultation chaired by the prime minister, it was decided that the issue of caravans will be discussed in the coming days. Israel is fully coordinating with the United States,” an official reportedly told KAN.

Call to Mediators

The head of the Media Office, Salama Maarouf, slammed Israel’s refusal to approve the entry of the mobile homes and heavy equipment as “a clear evasion of its pledges and obligations that it signed within the ceasefire agreement and the attached humanitarian protocol.”

It was “an explicit declaration of its failure to the agreement, which the resistance confirmed it will abide by its pledges as long as the occupation abides by them.”

“This refusal shows the whole world who is the party obstructing the agreement, which requires the guarantor mediators to intervene and pressure the occupation to fulfill what it signed,” Maarouf stressed.

He pointed out that the catastrophic living conditions that “our people are experiencing in Gaza as a result of the war of genocide and the humanitarian suffering they are enduring cannot tolerate procrastination, hesitation, or evasion of bringing in all the requirements for shelter and other needs.”

Maarouf called on the mediators and the international community “to stand up to their responsibilities and respond immediately to the priorities that the Gaza Strip needs … by pressuring the occupation and obliging it to stop evading its pledges.”

Hamas’ Concerns

Hamas has repeatedly highlighted Israel’s obstruction of aid entering the Gaza Strip, particularly aid related to shelter which worsens the suffering of the population.

Saturday’s captive exchange was initially put on hold by Hamas due to Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement including the obstruction of the entry of relief supplies into the enclave.

Breaking the Truce: Hamas Documents Some 270 Israeli Ceasefire Violations

According to the Times of Israel, the “apparent refusal by the premier to approve the entry of the equipment to the Strip comes as Netanyahu reportedly wants to extend the current first phase of the deal beyond the designated 42 days, which are set to end on March 1, and secure the freedom of more hostages as part of phase one.”

No Potable Water

Meanwhile, the mayor of Jabaliya has said there was no potable water in the northern Gaza Strip and sewage is spreading among people.

He said the area was suffering from the lack of sufficient quantities of diesel and rubble removal mechanisms.

Tents, mobile homes and rubble removal machines have not entered the north, he noted.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Resistance released three Israeli captives as part of the sixth prisoner exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire deal, which took effect on January 19.

Ceasefire Violations Documented

Hamas has documented 269 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since then, including killings, bombardments, aid restrictions, and continued attacks beyond Gaza.

In a document that was provided to Palestine Chronicle and other media outlets by a Hamas official, the Palestinian movement presented a list of the kinds of ways that Israel has been violating the terms of the ceasefire/prisoner-exchange agreement ratified in January.

The document breaks down the number of ceasefire violations, recorded at 269 between January 19 and February 11, as well as provides five separate categories of violations that either directly violate or violate the spirit of the deal. The categories include:

  • Field Violations
  • Prisoners
  • Humanitarian Aid
  • Denial of essential medical supplies
  • Political violations

The Hamas document also details 22 ways in which the ceasefire has been violated, fitting inside the above-mentioned categories.

(PC, Anadolu)

