By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has welcomed the ‘principled’ stance taken by the African Union.

The African Union has declared that Israel “is committing genocide” against the Palestinian people “and must be prosecuted internationally.”

“We call for an end to cooperation and normalization with Israel until it ends its occupation and aggression against Palestine,” the final statement of the AU’s 38th summit held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from February 15 to 16, also stated, according to media reports.

Held in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, the summit declared that “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people and must be prosecuted internationally.” https://t.co/f3PfX42iP5 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 16, 2025

The summit also demanded the immediate release of all Palestinian detainees and affirmed that the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land was unacceptable and violated international law, Al Mayadeen reported.

The AU is made up of 55 Member States which represent all the countries on the African continent.

Guterres Urges Permanent Ceasefire

Also addressing the summit was Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, who stated “I know all our minds are also very much on Gaza.”

Guterres said a “resumption of hostilities must be avoided at all costs,” adding that the Palestinian people “have suffered too much.”

African Union stands with Palestine, not Israel: 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa reaffirm Africa’s unified support for Palestine, condemning Israel’s genocide in Gaza and urging an end to all cooperation or normalization with Israel. pic.twitter.com/cIfTDbSqt9 — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) February 16, 2025

The UN Chief said he welcomed “efforts by the parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement – and urge action for a permanent ceasefire and release of all hostages.”

“Peace is possible in the Middle East – and that starts with tangible, irreversible and permanent progress toward the two-State solution,” Guterres continued.

Hamas Welcomes Stance

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has welcomed what it called “the principled and courageous” position of African leaders at the summit.

Hamas reportedly said it “commends the final statement of the African Union summit, and the principled and courageous position of member states in condemning the brutal Zionist war on Gaza, and rejecting the regime’s violations of the international law.”

Hamas welcomed the African Union’s firm stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza and its call to isolate the occupation state.https://t.co/v9mOCRDbas — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 17, 2025

“This firm position strengthens our people’s resistance against Israeli crimes,” the movement also said, according to the Quds News Network.

“It also sends a clear message to the international community to take responsibility and hold Israel accountable,” it added.

Previous AU Summit incident

In February 2023, an Israeli representative was expelled from the opening ceremony of an AU summit in Addis Ababa, following an objection to the diplomat’s presence at the event.

South Africa’s then-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naledi Pandor, had told Asharq News, as cited by The Business Day, at the time that “the Israeli colleague” was “probably aware that we have objected to the commission chairperson’s unilateral decision to grant Israel observer status in our union.”

“On the grounds of Israel not reflecting the values, principles and objectives of the African Union Charter, we have expressed the view that they cannot be an observer in our organisation,” said South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. pic.twitter.com/21MK7tb9cM — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) February 24, 2023

“We have objected to this because we believe that the continued occupation of the land of Palestinian people, as well as the building of new settlements, the prohibition on movement and that Palestinian people have to carry ID documents to travel on different roads from other persons living in the area, that they cannot build their own homes and be assured that their land will not be occupied were infringements of the contents of the AU,” Pandor reportedly added.

“And so on the grounds of Israel not reflecting the values, principles and objectives of the AU … we have expressed the view that they cannot be an observer in our organisation,” she continued.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, QNN)