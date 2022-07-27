Israeli Delegation to Visit Russia Following Jewish Agency Crisis

July 27, 2022 Blog, News
Israel's Yair Lapid. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

An Israeli delegation is set to leave for Russia on Wednesday evening, for the first time since the outbreak of a crisis between Moscow and Tel Aviv, following a Russian move to ban the Jewish Agency, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“At the order of Prime Minister Yair Lapid and in coordination with the Russian authorities, the Israeli delegation will leave Wednesday evening for Moscow to hold meetings with the relevant Russian authorities,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

In recent days, an Israeli-Russian crisis has emerged after the Russian Ministry of Justice moved to ban the Jewish Agency in Russia as well as the refusal of Russian authorities to allow a visit by an Israeli legal delegation.

Exacerbating the crisis, Israeli officials leaked a list of possible responses to the Russian decision, including the possibility of summoning the Israeli ambassador from Moscow for consultations.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*