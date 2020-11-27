Iran Accuses Israel of Assassinating Top Scientist, Fakhrizadhe

Iran accuses Israel of assassinating top scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadhe. (Photo: File)

The Iranian Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday, November 27, the assassination of prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadhe.

Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, Iranian media reported.

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused him publicly of being “the father of the Iranian nuclear bomb”, although Iran has long denied seeking to weaponize nuclear energy.

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving (Fakhrizadeh), and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” Iran’s armed forces said in a statement carried by state media.

Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, commented on the news on Twitter, writing:

 “The assassination of nuclear scientists is the most obvious violent confrontation of the imperialist system to prevent us from gaining access to modern science.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif directly blamed Israel for the assassination:

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.”

Zarif also urged the international community to condemn the assassination of the Iranian top scientist.

(Axios, MEMO, The Palestine Chronicle)

