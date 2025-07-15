Israeli Escalation in Lebanon: New Airstrikes Hit Bekaa, Border Areas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks on Lebanese territory, targeting the Bekaa Valley and border areas in fresh violations of the ceasefire, killing civilians and spreading fear among students.

Israeli occupation forces escalated their attacks on Lebanese territory at dawn on Tuesday, launching a wave of airstrikes on several locations in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

According to an official statement, the Israeli army targeted what it claimed were Hezbollah positions linked to the group’s “offensive capabilities” in the Khreibeh area. The strikes, it said, aimed to curb alleged efforts by Hezbollah’s Radwan forces to expand their military infrastructure.

Simultaneously, multiple Israeli air raids struck various parts of the Bekaa Valley, accompanied by intense overflights by Israeli warplanes. Lebanese media aired footage showing the scale of destruction caused by the bombings in Khreibeh and nearby areas.

In a further violation of the ceasefire, Israeli warplanes carried out additional airstrikes across eastern Lebanon on Monday, sparking panic among civilians, particularly students attending official examinations.

Israel is carrying out attacks on the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah weapons and activity. pic.twitter.com/T5Op0uP8Y0 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 15, 2025

According to Al-Akhbar, three missiles struck near Shmistar Secondary School on the final day of exams, terrifying students and disrupting the testing process.

Other strikes targeted the outskirts of Wadi Em Ali, near the village of Beit Mshik, as Israeli jets flew at low altitudes over the Bekaa region.

The Israeli army claimed the strikes targeted alleged Hezbollah “Radwan Force” camps, accusing the group of maintaining personnel and weapons depots in the area.

In a related development, Israeli forces opened heavy gunfire from their radar base on Monday evening and again on Tuesday morning, targeting the outskirts of Shebaa town in southern Lebanon. The attacks are part of ongoing Israeli assaults on the border region.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued fresh threats against Lebanon, saying that Hezbollah is working to develop its offensive capabilities through Radwan units, and warning that Israel will not hesitate to escalate its military operations inside Lebanese territory.

⚡️More than 15 airstrikes carried out by Israeli warplanes on the Bekaa in eastern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/JeCnzvyPQI — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 15, 2025

Israel’s aggression against Lebanon began on October 8, 2023, and expanded into full-scale war on September 23, 2024, leading to the death of more than 4,000 Lebanese and injuring around 17,000.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israel has committed nearly 3,000 violations, killing at least 223 people and injuring 509 others. Israeli forces also continue to occupy five border hills seized during the latest offensive, despite withdrawing from certain areas in the south.

(PC, QNN, Al-Akhbar)