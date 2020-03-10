Israeli FM Katz: Arab MKs are ‘Terrorists Wearing Suits’

March 10, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz. (Photo: File)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz described Israeli Arab members of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) as “terrorists wearing suits”.

Speaking to Israeli radio station Makan about the possibility that the Joint List – an Arab dominated bloc – may help form the next government, Katz said:

“We heard Benny Gantz, chairman of Blue and White, speaking about forming a minority government supported by the Joint Arab List.”

“Such matter has not taken place even in the era of Rabin. They opposed the Arab League’s decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. They are terrorists wearing suits,” he added.

Arab MK Mtanes Shehadeh replied to Katz, saying:

“Sadly, we got used to Israeli leaders’ attacks on the Arab community. Currently, they are under pressure due to the results of the elections and the rise in the number of seats for Arab MKs.”

The Joint List coalition of Arab parties looks set to take 15 of the Israeli Knesset’s 120 seats, a two-seat boost for representatives of the 21% Arab minority.

Growing racism and anti-Arab sentiment in Israel has affected most Jewish-dominated parties but has also allowed Arab parties to seek unity in the face of growing political incitement.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media))

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.