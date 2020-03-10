Israeli FM Katz: Arab MKs are ‘Terrorists Wearing Suits’

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz described Israeli Arab members of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) as “terrorists wearing suits”.

Speaking to Israeli radio station Makan about the possibility that the Joint List – an Arab dominated bloc – may help form the next government, Katz said:

“We heard Benny Gantz, chairman of Blue and White, speaking about forming a minority government supported by the Joint Arab List.”

I asked Attorney General Mandelblit to investigate Minister Katz for incitement regarding his comment that Joint List MKs are ‘terrorists in suits.’ When faced with the Arab public’s growing power, Netanyahu et al incite and de-legitimize. The AG must act before blood is spilled. — Yousef Jabareen (@DrJabareen) March 8, 2020

“Such matter has not taken place even in the era of Rabin. They opposed the Arab League’s decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. They are terrorists wearing suits,” he added.

Arab MK Mtanes Shehadeh replied to Katz, saying:

“Sadly, we got used to Israeli leaders’ attacks on the Arab community. Currently, they are under pressure due to the results of the elections and the rise in the number of seats for Arab MKs.”

The Joint List coalition of Arab parties looks set to take 15 of the Israeli Knesset’s 120 seats, a two-seat boost for representatives of the 21% Arab minority.

Growing racism and anti-Arab sentiment in Israel has affected most Jewish-dominated parties but has also allowed Arab parties to seek unity in the face of growing political incitement.

