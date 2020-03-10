Around 70 Palestinians Face ‘Special Terrorism Court’ in Saudi Arabia

March 10, 2020 News, Slider
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (Photo: via MEMO)

Dozens of Palestinian activists in Saudi Arabia were accused by the kingdom of supporting Hamas, the governing authority in the Gaza Strip, and were put on trial, according to Arabic press reports.

 68 Palestinian and Jordanian citizens started to face the “special terrorism court” in the capital Riyadh, beginning on Sunday.

Families of the accused reported that their relatives were being prosecuted without legal representation after being arrested by Saudi secret police in April of last year.

The arrests intensified in 2019 and there has been no official comment from the Saudi government on either the arrests or the trials.

Ties between Hamas and Saudi Arabia have been cold in recent years.

Relations worsened since the rise to power of Mohammed bin Salman, now crown prince, who has taken unprecedented moves to normalize relations with Israel.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.