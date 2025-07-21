Israeli Forces Abduct Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, Kill Journalist near Gaza Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams has reportedly been taken to an Israeli interrogation center in Rafah.

An Israeli special forces unit opened fire near an International Committee of the Red Cross field hospital in Gaza on Monday, killing two Palestinians, including a journalist, and abducting Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, head of field hospitals in the enclave, according to reports.

🚨 BREAKING: An Israeli special forces unit has arrested Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, their ambulance driver was injured in front of the Red Cross field hospital south of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qGxD7Kov3J — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) July 21, 2025

According to the Quds News Network (QNN), Tamer Al-Zaneen was killed by direct gunfire from the special forces unit that abducted Dr. Hams, who is also the director of the Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital. Another journalist, Ibrahim Abu Sh’aiba, was also injured during the attack.

BREAKING: Journalist Tamer Al-Za’anin was just confirmed killed by gunfire from an Israeli special forces unit that abducted Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, the head of Field Hospitals in Gaza, in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/X3Apbamc9d — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 21, 2025

‘Serious Escalation’

The report cited local sources as saying that the unit opened fire on civilians at a cafeteria near the hospital, killing two, including the journalist, and abducting Dr. al-Hams. The doctor’s accompanying ambulance driver was also injured during the abduction.

Dr. Al-Hams was taken to an Israeli interrogation center in Rafah, the report stated.

Today, an Israeli special forces unit stormed a cafeteria near the Red Cross Hospital in the area between Rafah and Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, abducting Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of Abu Yusuf Al-Najjar Hospital. The Israeli unit also shot and killed two… pic.twitter.com/paKUmcswtP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 21, 2025

The Palestinian Health Ministry reportedly slammed the doctor’s abduction saying “This unprecedented act represents a serious escalation and a direct attack on the voice of the sick, the hungry, and the suffering in the Gaza Strip.”

At least 229 journalists have been killed in Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on the enclave since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, cited by QNN.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 59,000, wounding more than 142,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

A Palestinian father and his child search through a rubbish bin in Palestine’s Gaza, looking for anything to ease their hunger amid worsening famine and the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid imposed by Israel pic.twitter.com/7fBwulcMxz — TRT World (@trtworld) July 21, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(QNN, PC)