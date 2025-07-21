By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The World Food Program (WFP) has condemned the Israeli army for firing on a humanitarian convoy delivering food aid to northern Gaza on Sunday morning, calling the attack “completely unacceptable.”

The 25-truck convoy had entered Gaza through the Zikim border point carrying vital supplies “destined for starving communities” where it encountered large crowds of civilians “anxiously waiting to access desperately needed food supplies,” the UN agency said in a statement.

As the convoy approached, “the surrounding crowd came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire.”

WFP Statement | #Gaza On the morning of 20 July, a 25 truck WFP convoy carrying vital food assistance crossed the Zikim border point destined for starving communities in northern Gaza. Shortly after passing the final checkpoint beyond the Zikim crossing point into Gaza, the… pic.twitter.com/o8dgXhc1sf — World Food Programme (@WFP) July 20, 2025

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 66 Palestinians were killed and over 100 injured in the attack in the Sudanese (Sudaniya) area, northwest of Gaza City.

“These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation,” the WFP said.

According to the latest toll, 115 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces since dawn today, including 92 aid seekers. pic.twitter.com/QVVOUHnxVL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 20, 2025

‘Despite’ Israeli Assurances

It stressed that this “terrible incident” occurred “despite assurances from Israeli authorities that humanitarian operational conditions would improve; including that armed forces will not be present nor engage at any stage along humanitarian convoy routes.”

The WFP said shootings near humanitarian missions, convoys and food distributions “must stop immediately,” adding that “Any violence involving civilians seeking humanitarian aid is completely unacceptable.”

The agency reiterated its call for the protection of all civilians and aid workers delivering aid, saying the WFP teams accompanying convoys “should not have to risk their own lives in the effort to save others.”

1 in 3 ‘Not Eating for Days’

It warned that Gaza’s “hunger crisis has reached new levels of desperation” with people dying from lack of humanitarian assistance.

“Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment. Nearly one person in three is not eating for days,” the agency stressed.

🔴Nearly 1 in every 3 people in #Gaza is not eating for days at a time. 🔴Thousands of people are on the verge of catastrophic hunger. Food aid is the only real way for people to eat. 📣WFP continues to call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, and safe, unhindered,… pic.twitter.com/QUkijITeH6 — World Food Programme (@WFP) July 18, 2025

Food aid, it added, is the only way for most people to access any food – as the cost of a one-kilogram bag of flour has surged to over USD100” in local markets.

“Only a massive scale-up in food aid distributions can stabilize this spiraling situation, calm anxieties and rebuild the trust within communities that more food is coming,” the WFP stated.

It said an “agreed” ceasefire “is long overdue” and urgently called on the international community and all parties “to advocate for, and facilitate, the delivery of life-saving food aid to starving populations inside Gaza — safely, securely, wherever families are, and without obstruction.”

Scotland Calls for Action

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney on Monday described the WFP’s statement as “unbearable to read,” and called for an urgent ceasefire in order for aid to be allowed into Gaza.

This statement @WFP is unbearable to read. The international community must require the Israeli Government to stop these attacks and there must be a ceasefire now to allow humanitarian aid to flow. https://t.co/sALpZfp2Ql — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) July 21, 2025

“The international community must require the Israeli Government to stop these attacks and there must be a ceasefire now to allow humanitarian aid to flow,” Swinney said on X.

Staggering Death Toll

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has confirmed that more than 900 Palestinians, including 71 children, have died due to hunger and malnutrition since the beginning of the Israeli war of extermination on the besieged Strip. In addition, more than 6,000 have been wounded while seeking basic necessities for survival.

In a statement, the Health Ministry accused Israel of weaponizing hunger, affirming that children are dying of starvation in full view of the world’s cameras. It warned of catastrophic famine levels affecting more than two million Palestinians amid the continued blockade on food and medical supplies.

Officials further stated that Israel’s deliberate prevention of medicine deliveries has caused the total collapse of the healthcare system across the Gaza Strip.

In an urgent appeal, the Health Ministry called on all relevant authorities to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to immediately allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The world has turned a deaf ear to the cries of Gaza’s starving children,” the Ministry said.

(PC, Anadolu)