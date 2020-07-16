Israeli Forces Arrest 9 Palestinians in West Bank, Including Recently Released Prisoner

Israeli forces arrested nine Palestinians in the occupied territories on Thursday, including a recently released prisoner, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

Israeli soldiers detained Juma Tayeh, from the village of Kufr Nimeh, in the Ramallah area, who had been recently released after serving 18 years in an Israeli prison.

The Israeli army also detained five Palestinians from different towns, villages and refugee camps in the Bethlehem district, and another resident of the village of Kharsa in southern West Bank.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces detained two residents of Silwan neighborhood, the PPS reported.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

