Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Anti-Settlement Protesters, Including Officials

Dozens of Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated rounds while others suffocated from teargas today, after Israeli forces brutally suppressed a protest against the illegal Jewish settlements near the town of Salfit, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at the protesters to disperse them, injuring over 30 Palestinians and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Mahmoud al-Aloul, Deputy Chairman of ruling Fatah Movement, and Walid Assaf, the Head of the Palestinian Government’s Committee Against Settlements and the Apartheid Wall, were among the protesters who suffocated after being teargassed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The protesters were holding a nonviolent demonstration against Israel’s plan to confiscate more Palestinian land in the area for the benefit of the Israeli colonial settlement enterprise.

In recent weeks, illegal Israeli settlers placed caravans in the same area in a prelude to establish a new settlement.

🇵🇸#Palestine Israeli soldiers violently assault peaceful demonstrators during a protest against illegal settlements in Salfit city today. [ By @HShaqrah ] pic.twitter.com/Q1m9p3ZU0R — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPal) November 30, 2020

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)