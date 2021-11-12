Israeli Forces Attack Protesters, Injure Two Palestinians in Qafr Kaddum

Two Palestinian youth were shot and dozens of others suffocated by tear gas as Israeli forces on Friday quelled a peaceful anti-settlement demonstration in the village of Kufr Qaddum, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The coordinator of the popular resistance committee in the village of Kufr Qaddum, Murab Shtawi, told WAFA that Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and shot teargas canisters at the protesters injuring two Palestinians, who were taken to hospital.

The residents of Kuf Qaddum rallied to mark the 17th-anniversary of the death of late president Yasser Arafat and to protest Israel’s closure of the main road that connects the village of Kufr Qaddum with the city of Nablus since 2003.

According to Addameer, “before 2003, the residents of Kufr Qaddum would use a shorter road to the east in order to come and go to nearby cities and villages. However, as the settlements expanded so that they overwhelmed the road, it became closed for Palestinian use.”

The only alternative road is roughly six times longer than the previous route, disrupting the villagers’ ability to attend university, their jobs, and other vital aspects of their economic and social well-being, noted Addameer.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)