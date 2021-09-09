Israeli Forces Attack West Bank Protests in Support of Prisoners

Thousands protest in Ramallah in support of Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via Social Media)

Clashes today erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces in several locations of the occupied West Bank as Palestinians continued for the second day in a row to demonstrate n support of the prisoners, according to WAFA.

Demonstrations and clashes were reported in Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the town of Dura, south of Hebron, and in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, local sources said.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and concussion bombs at the protestors, who pelted the soldiers, their military jeeps and watchtowers with stones. Several people suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

The protests erupted over the last two days after the Israel Prison Services (IPS) took revenge against the more than 4,000 Palestinian freedom fighters held in its prisons following the escape on Monday of six prisoners from the heavily fortified Gilboa prison in the north of Israel.

The IPS harsh measures drew strong protests from the prisoners as well as Palestinians throughout the occupied territories.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

