Israeli Forces Attack West Bank Protests in Support of Prisoners

Clashes today erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces in several locations of the occupied West Bank as Palestinians continued for the second day in a row to demonstrate n support of the prisoners, according to WAFA.

Demonstrations and clashes were reported in Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the town of Dura, south of Hebron, and in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, local sources said.

THREAD:

Across the occupied West Bank, Palestinians rise up against Israeli escalation of violence against Palestinian political prisoners in Israel's colonial jails in the aftermath of the successful escape of 6 prisoners from Israel's colonial jail of Gilboa on Monday. pic.twitter.com/qstqFlhT83 — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) September 9, 2021

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and concussion bombs at the protestors, who pelted the soldiers, their military jeeps and watchtowers with stones. Several people suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

Protests set for West Bank, Gaza in support of prisoners rioting in Israel – i24 News https://t.co/s3AeUopTLK — TED PIERRE-LOUIS (@TEDPIERRELOUIS1) September 8, 2021

The protests erupted over the last two days after the Israel Prison Services (IPS) took revenge against the more than 4,000 Palestinian freedom fighters held in its prisons following the escape on Monday of six prisoners from the heavily fortified Gilboa prison in the north of Israel.

Palestinians protested in the occupied West Bank in support of 6 prisoners who escaped an Israeli prison. "We came out in solidarity with our prisoners in the occupier's jails." Israel holds 4,600+ Palestinian political prisoners, incl. at least 200 children, says @Addameer. pic.twitter.com/ED5Io6VYQq — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 8, 2021

The IPS harsh measures drew strong protests from the prisoners as well as Palestinians throughout the occupied territories.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)