Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Youth near Ramallah

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Saleh was transferred to the hospital where he succumbed to his very critical wounds shortly after.

A young Palestinian man succumbed to very critical wounds he sustained earlier on Friday after being shot by Israeli forces in the village of Umm-Safa, north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammed Bahar, a member of the Umm Safa village council, told WAFA that the young man, identified as 24-year-old Abdel-Jawwad Hamdan Saleh, was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers.

The family of Palestinian youth Abdel-Jawwad Hamdan Saleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in the village of Umm Safa, bid him the last farewell. pic.twitter.com/cekG4I71TJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2023

Israeli forces stormed the village during the early noon hours and deployed heavily throughout its streets ahead of the anti-settlement march expected to take off following the Friday noon prayer.

According to Bahar, the Israeli forces closed the entrances of the village and deployed soldiers on the rooftops of several high buildings ahead of the march.

Earlier today, illegal Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli forces, assaulted the villagers with clubs and rocks, shooting and injuring a youth with a rubber-coated steel bullet to the hand.

For the past few weeks, the village has been witnessing escalated Israeli forces and settlers’ attacks against it, including the burning of homes and vehicles and the usage of live fire against residents and their homes.

This latest killing brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 201.

(WAFA, PC)