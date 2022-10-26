Israeli Forces Block Main Entrance of West Bank Town with Earth Mounds

Israeli forces on Wednesday blocked the main entrance to the West Bank town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, with earth mounds, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Enaya, the mayor of Azzun, told WAFA that Israeli forces placed earth mounds at the town’s main entrance.

Enaya added that the Israeli occupation forces tighten the noose around the Palestinian residents there and force them to take alternative longer routes to reach their destinations.

According to the Israeli information center for human rights in occupied territories, B’Tselem, “Restricting movement is one of the main tools Israel employs to enforce its regime of occupation.

“Israeli restrictions on Palestinians’ movement impose a life of constant uncertainty, making it difficult to perform everyday tasks or make plans, and frustrates the development of a stable economy,” said the center.

