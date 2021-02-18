Israeli Forces Detain Three Palestinians from Jerusalem

Israeli police today detained three Palestinians from the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinians play with snow at Al-Aqsa in 2018 #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/pNdC1QM8Vp — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 18, 2021

Eyewitnesses and local sources confirmed that police stormed the courtyard of the Dome of the Rock inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, chasing and opening fire towards youths who were having fun with the snow, and detained one who purportedly hurled snowballs toward police officers and Jewish settlers.

Police also detained two others overnight after stopping them in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Shufat.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)