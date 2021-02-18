Israeli Authorities Cut Electricity in Palestinian Village in Jordan Valley

February 18, 2021 Blog, News
A protest against Israeli annexation in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Dozens of Palestinians from the village of Al-Jiftlik, north of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho in the Jordan Valley region, today organized a sit-in to protest the Israeli authorities’ cutting off electricity in the area for the third day in a row.

In a tent set near Road 90 near the village, the protesters raised Palestinian flags and demanded that electricity be reconnected to their village.

The head of the Al-Jiftlik village Council, Ahmad Abu Ghanem, told WAFA that most of the village residents work in agriculture and livestock, and depend mainly on electricity for their livelihoods.

According to Ghanem, the area suffers from deliberate frequent blackouts by the Israeli authorities, which have so far caused significant financial losses to local farmers.

Over the years, Israeli occupation authorities have been trying to empty the Jordan Valley, a fertile strip of land that makes up one-third of the area of the West Bank, of its Palestinian communities to make way for a de facto annexation of the area to Israel’s sovereignty.

