Israeli Forces Dismantle, Seize Animal Barns near Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces today dismantled and seized four livestock barns in the town of Nahalin, west of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The town’s mayor, Sobhi Zeidan, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided an area to the west of the town and sized four shacks used to keep the livestock, owned by three local brothers, and other equipment.

Zeidan added that Nahalin has been subject to repeated Israeli violations by settlers and soldiers targeting construction and agricultural land.

The occupied West Bank is subject to regular and repeated attacks by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, who try to seize the land of settlement expansion.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)