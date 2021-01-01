Israeli Forces Injure 18 Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum

Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum. (Photo: via Twitter)

18 Palestinians were injured today as Israeli forces attacked dozens of activists during the weekly protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the city of Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank, against the Israeli colonial settlements.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, injuring 18 of them and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

The wounded were treated at the scene by local medics.

For many years, the village of Kafr Qaddum has been at the heart of a national campaign protesting against the Israeli colonial settlement activities in the occupied West Bank. Almost every day, clashes erupt between Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation forces in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

