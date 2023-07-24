Palestinian Youth Confront Israeli Extremists Attack at Catholic Church for Second Time in Week

Amid growing attacks by Israeli extremists targeting Christian sites in Palestine, local communities fight back.

For the second time in a week, a group of Israeli extremists attempted to raid the Roman Catholic Church and Monastery of Mar Elias in the city of Haifa, according to eyewitness, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported on Sunday.

Witnesses said that around 50 Israeli Jewish settlers who arrived in the vicinity of the church by minibuses tried to break into the church, but they were confronted by Palestinian youths.

This was the second time within a week that Israeli settlers attempted to raid the church, and each time the Palestinian community attempted to push back against the attackers.

In March this year, two Israeli settlers broke into the Church of Gethsemane in occupied Jerusalem and tried to sabotage the content inside the church but were confronted and foiled by a Palestinian man who was present at the church.

In December 2020, an Israeli settler also attempted to burn down the Gethsemane Church in the Mount of Olives area in occupied East Jerusalem.

In 2015, Israeli Jewish extremists were blamed for an arson attack that caused extensive damage to the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish, a popular pilgrimage site on the Sea of Galilee in the north of Israeli-occupied historical Palestine.

(WAFA, PC)