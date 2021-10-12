Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Young Man near Tubas

A Palestinian young man was injured by Israeli military gunfire on Tuesday in the town of Tammoun, near Tubas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told WAF that young man was hospitalized after being hit by a live round fired by Israeli forces.

PRCS medics also treated at the scene several other Palestinians who suffocated from tear gas suffocation, WAFA noted.

Palestinians were injured during confrontations triggered by an Israeli military raid into the northern West Bank town.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)