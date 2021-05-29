Israeli Forces Injure Three Palestinians near Ramallah

Three Palestinian civilians were injured with live bullets today when Israeli occupation forces attacked dozens of Palestinian protesters demonstrating in the village of Ni’lin, to the west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, against an Israeli plan to confiscate large swathes of land in the village.

Soldiers reportedly attacked the protesters and opened gunfire at some of them, injuring three Palestinians. They were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

#Israeli occupation forces shut down the entrance to the village of Ni'lin in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/sYetipbAip — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2021

Israeli occupation soldiers also fired tear gas at the protesters causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Loudspeakers of the mosques in Ni'lin town, Ramallah, call to urgently confront the Israeli settlers' attack on farmers in Jabal al-Alam area.#NewPress_en pic.twitter.com/ruboPmmDSq — NewPress (@NewPress_en) May 28, 2021

Tensions have run high in the village over the past few weeks as a result of attempts by illegal Israeli settlers to take over large tracts of Palestinian-owned land in the Jabal al-Alem mount, which is adjacent to the village.

Israeli occupation forces assault #Palestinian civilians demonstrating in the village of Ni'lin in the occupied West Bank against Israel's plan to take over large areas of land for colonial settlement construction, today. Photos by Mohammad Abu Zaid pic.twitter.com/od5wGlCShj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2021

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in Israeli-only colonial settlements across the West Bank in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention which expressly bans the relocation of the occupying nation’s civilian population to the land of the occupied.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)