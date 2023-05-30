Israeli Occupation Forces Break into Refugee Camp near Tulkarm (VIDEO)

A large unit of Israeli forces broke into the refugee camp of Nur Shams, east of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that an undercover Israeli force, accompanied by a large unit of forces and a military bulldozer, raided the camp amidst intense shooting.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces blew up a Palestinian shop in the camp during the raid.

Israeli forces blow up a Palestinian shop during a military raid in the refugee camp of Nur Shams, near Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/UY6j72Eekv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2023

Israeli soldiers also broke into people’s houses and ransacked them.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces, who prevented medical crews and ambulances from entering the camp.

In a statement released on their Telegram channel, the Tulkarm Brigades Resistance groups said that the Israeli occupation forces “attempted to assassinate our fighters in a major military operation at dawn today”. The group stated that they managed to thwart the operation, by “detonating several explosive devices directly targeting the occupation’s vehicles in multiple areas.”

(PC, WAFA)