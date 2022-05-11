Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, from Jerusalem, was killed on Wednesday morning during an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Abu Akleh was hit by a live bullet in the head. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Medical sources confirmed that #Shireen Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted by #Israeli forces in the head, while she was wearing a #Press vest and helmet. (Video: Eye on #Palestine) pic.twitter.com/TIaRT5g9Q6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2022

Al-Jazeera producer, Ali Samoudi, was also shot by a live bullet in the back, said the ministry. He was reported in stable condition.

Samoudi told WAFA that he was with Abu Akleh and other journalists in the Jenin refugee camps schools, all wearing press vests when they were targeted by the Israeli soldiers.

Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning. Shireen was most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend. Now we will hear the “concerns” of the UK govt & the international community pic.twitter.com/M6lKTbceHJ — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) May 11, 2022

He added that the soldiers knew that they were journalists and that there were no armed men in the area or even armed clashes, stressing that they were intentionally targeted.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and has a degree in journalism from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

#Isrseli forces kill Al Jazeera Arabic’s #Palestinian correspondent Shereen Abu Akleh on Wednesday morning. Abu Akleh was reporting on the Israeli raid into Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied Bank. (Video: Shehab News) pic.twitter.com/29FlaEhDDv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2022

After graduation, she returned to Palestine to work in her field and joined Al-Jazeera.

She was one of the most known faces among Al-Jazeera correspondents.

