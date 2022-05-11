Israeli Forces Kill Al-Jazeera Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh during Raid in Jenin

Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo. Abu Akleh FB Page)

Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, from Jerusalem, was killed on Wednesday morning during an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Abu Akleh was hit by a live bullet in the head. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Al-Jazeera producer, Ali Samoudi, was also shot by a live bullet in the back, said the ministry. He was reported in stable condition.

Samoudi told WAFA that he was with Abu Akleh and other journalists in the Jenin refugee camps schools, all wearing press vests when they were targeted by the Israeli soldiers.

He added that the soldiers knew that they were journalists and that there were no armed men in the area or even armed clashes, stressing that they were intentionally targeted.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and has a degree in journalism from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

After graduation, she returned to Palestine to work in her field and joined Al-Jazeera.

She was one of the most known faces among Al-Jazeera correspondents.

