Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Forces near Ramallah

May 11, 2022
Thayer Khalil Yazouri, 18, was killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers near Ramallah on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Thayer Khalil Yazouri, 18, was shot in the heart in the Jabal al-Tawil area, in the city of Al-Bireh, near Ramallah.

Palestinian security sources said that Palestinian residents were protesting against Israeli soldiers based at a nearby illegal settlement.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Palestinians killing Yazouri and injuring another 17-year-old boy in the leg.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

