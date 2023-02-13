Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child in Jenin (VIDEO)

A Palestinian child succumbed on Sunday to critical wounds he sustained earlier in the day by Israeli gunfire during a military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Qusai Radwan Waked, 14, succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in Jenin.

Israeli forces raided the city and surrounded a house in the Al-Jabriyat neighborhood. They detained former prisoner Jibreel al-Zubaidi, who spent 11 years behind Israeli bars.

Friends and relatives of Qusai Radwan Waked, 14, bid him a sad farewell. He was shot dead by Israeli forces during a military raid in Jenin today.

Al-Zubaidi is the brother of freedom fighter Zakaria Zubaidi, who managed to escape from Israeli prison with five other prisoners last year. Their brother, Dawoud, was also killed by Israeli forces.

Three Palestinian youths were shot in the abdomen and sustained critical injuries during the Israeli military raid into Jenin city and the refugee camp.

With the killing of Waked, the number of Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 47.

(WAFA, PC)