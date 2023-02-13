By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army announced that it has bombed Gaza, claiming that it targeting underground sites belonging to the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

According to the Israeli military spokesman the targeted sites are allegedly used to produce missile materials.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza reported that loud explosions were heard south of Gaza City.

RT @swilkinsonbc "Loud explosions as israeli F-16s continue to bomb several locations in the western regions of Gaza #GazaUnderAttack | via @IntellabQuds pic.twitter.com/yJ6DNVPgME" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) February 13, 2023

The Israeli media reported that the strikes were a responds to a rocket fired from Gaza towards Israel two days earlier. No injuries were then reported.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the besieged Strip also reported that missiles were fired from Israeli warplanes at the Baidar area west of Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said that large destruction has taken place, though the exact target of the attack and the damage remain unclear.

In between boasting about its rescue mission in Turkey, Israel has threatened to bomb Iranian medical convoys in Syria and is bombing Gaza right now. pic.twitter.com/4ROse2yHb0 — Bint (@PalBint) February 13, 2023

Soon after the attack, sirens blared in the Sderot region south of Israel, and media reports claimed that Israel’s Iron Dome defense system has intercepted several rockets originating from Gaza.

Source in the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza said that it has targeted the Israeli warplanes, which continued to circulate over Gaza following the raids.

UPDATE

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza reported that Israeli shells have targeted an area behind the Sheikh Zayed Towers, in the northern Gaza region.

UPDATE

Israeli military vehicles target an area reportedly belonging to the Resistance near the Qarara village east of the Khan Younis governorate.

UPDATE

Sirens are heard throughout the southern Israeli region bordering the besieged Gaza Strip.

(Source: The Palestine Chronicle)